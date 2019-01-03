ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Week of January 3, 2019

Benson Presents Management Company Benefits To County

By Suzie Campbell

The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners ended the year with a nearly two-and-a-half hour meeting on Monday, Dec 31. The bulk was...

Tecumseh PD Connecting To The Community

By GLORIA TROTTER

From Santa sightings to wanted fugitives, the Tecumseh Police Department has taken to Facebook to ramp up community awareness and involvement. Just...

New OPA President Ray Dyer Succeeds Brian Blansett

Ray Dyer, a third generation publisher of the El Reno Tribune, is the new president of the Oklahoma Press Association. Dyer was appointed by the OPA...

OBU Offers MBA Program In Fall 2019

Beginning fall 2019, OBU will offer an on-campus MBA program in Shawnee. Classes will be held in the evenings. This in-person experience allows...

A Little Piece Of Home On Display In Washington D.C.

By VIRGINIA BRADSHAW

Two Shawnee High School graduates who migrated to Washington, D.C. many years ago were excited recently to see Shawnee's Santa Fe Depot prominently...

Deal Okayed To Give Mission Hill Property Back To Potawatomis

Taron Responds To Presentation

Foster Kids' Christmas

Sleep Is Important To Overall Wellbeing

Library Debuts Two New Services
Bethel Fifth Graders Resolve To Make As, Pass State Test

Bethel fifth graders recently offered their version of New Year's resolutions for Countywide & Sun readers: Haylee Winsett's 5th Grade Class To...

New Opportunities Await Asher Indians

By Court Haygarth

It's a new year with new opportunities for Asher basketball. Asher ended 2018 at 6-6 as they lost their last four games before Christmas break....

It's All In The Details For The Lady Indians

By Court Haygarth

2018 really reflected the "new year, new you!" mantra for new Asher head coach Teresa Fowler as she started out as a teacher at Asher High School...

Bethel Wildcats Struggling As They Head Into 2019 Season

By Court Haygarth

2019 could not come soon enough for Coach Eric Litherland and his 2-6 Bethel Wildcats as they closed 2018 with four straight losses. Of their six...

On Charter Schools

By WAYNE TROTTER

"I'm a 38-year educator. I am very concerned about the fiscal condition of public education. That is the only obligation in our Oklahoma Constitution...

The Ten Acre Observatory Night Sky Report

By Nick Lazzaro

2018 just did not seem to be the year for having good weather occur on the nights when the Moon wasn't present to interfere with the viewing of deep...

Sharp Fights Inappropriate Relationships

By Sen. Ron Sharp

Nearly every week there's a news story about a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student. This is an issue I've been trying to...

Surprise! Santa Brought A Big Bathtub!

By Patti Marshall

I hope everyone had a nice Christmas, and received their wish-list items from Santa. I know I did. The delivery driver looked at our small house,...

Community Events Calendar

Church Services

Test Community Events Calendar
